Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 228397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.