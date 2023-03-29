Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 228397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $843.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Featured Stories

