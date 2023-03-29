UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94.
UCB Company Profile
