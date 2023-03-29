UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

