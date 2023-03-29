UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATH. Barclays raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

