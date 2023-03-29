Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $67.59 million and $1.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,337.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00435313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00126872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002953 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21464286 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $947,785.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

