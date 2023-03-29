Ultra (UOS) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and $1.46 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,377.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00433357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00126960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002948 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, "Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21464286 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $947,785.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/."

