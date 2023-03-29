Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 65.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

