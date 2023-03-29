Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UPCHY remained flat at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $105.98.
Uni-President China Company Profile
