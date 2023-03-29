Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UPCHY remained flat at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. Uni-President China has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $105.98.

Uni-President China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.