UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock traded down $21.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.24. 77,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.59. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

