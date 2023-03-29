Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUUGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

