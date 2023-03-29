Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $25.78. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 403,220 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.