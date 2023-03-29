Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Stories
