Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

