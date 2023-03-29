V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 21,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 2,857,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,456. V.F. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

