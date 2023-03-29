V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.2 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $531.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

