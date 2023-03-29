V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

NYSE:BLK opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

