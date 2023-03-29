V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

