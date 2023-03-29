V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.