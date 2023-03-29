V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

