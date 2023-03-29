V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

