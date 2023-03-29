V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,721,000 after purchasing an additional 270,389 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NET stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

