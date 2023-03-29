V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 315.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

