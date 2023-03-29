V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,753 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

