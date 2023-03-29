V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Shares of PPA opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

