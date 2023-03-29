VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.01

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $23.45. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 12,064 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

