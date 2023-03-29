VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

