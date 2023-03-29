Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. The company had a trading volume of 499,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.