Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.67 and last traded at C$37.62. Approximately 9,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.