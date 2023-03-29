Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.



Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.



The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

