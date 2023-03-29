Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Reduced by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 465,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.