Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 9.8% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.57. 29,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
