Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 69.4% in March

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 9,188,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

