Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

VTWG stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $140.37 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

