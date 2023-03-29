Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
VTWG stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $667.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $140.37 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
