Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.17. 336,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

