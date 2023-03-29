Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.2% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VOO traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $367.67. 2,229,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $274.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

