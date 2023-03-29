Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MKT Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

