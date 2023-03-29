Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

