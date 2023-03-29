Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.