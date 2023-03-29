Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,322. The company has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.