Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,310. The company has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

