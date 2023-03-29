Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,945 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,642,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VUSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 425,965 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
