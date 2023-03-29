Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,940,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,945 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,642,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 425,965 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.