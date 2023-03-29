Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. 1,534,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,000. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

