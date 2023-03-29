Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.90 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.