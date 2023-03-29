Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxxinity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.