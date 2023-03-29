Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Vaxxinity Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity
Vaxxinity Company Profile
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
