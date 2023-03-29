Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxxinity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.