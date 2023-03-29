Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Up 0.5%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 58,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 353,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Vaxxinity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.