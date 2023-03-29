Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Up 0.5%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 58,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 353,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Vaxxinity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,764,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

