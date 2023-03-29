Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Maxim Group lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

