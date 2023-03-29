Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Venus Concept updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Maxim Group lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Venus Concept from $3.25 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday.
Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.
