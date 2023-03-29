Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.90. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 198,308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.