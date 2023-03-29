Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.90. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 198,308 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
See Also
