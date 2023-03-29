Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.13 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $65.13 million and $18.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

