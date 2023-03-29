Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.42 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 690,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.