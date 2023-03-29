Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,503,000 after buying an additional 228,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 350,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.