Veriti Management LLC Acquires 437 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $224,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $656.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,205. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.67. The company has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

