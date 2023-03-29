Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 294,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. 803,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

